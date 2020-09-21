Politics can be pretty grim at the best of times these days, but you can always rely on Britain’s salacious redtops to provide some light relief.
The Daily Star has become an unlikely hero among the daily newspapers over the past few months, mockingly tearing apart the government’s response to the coronavirus.
Last month it launched a search for the “crisis-hit” Prime Minister after he became “The Invisible Man” amid the A-Level crisis.
It comes after they ridiculed Boris Johnson for his decision to nominate Jo Johnson for a peerage with a ‘honour for every brother’ front page and provided a free “Do whatever the hell you want” mask bearing Dominic Cummings’ face which can be used to get out of most sticky situations.
But it was a Daily Sport scoop that stole the show this weekend after they revealed what fellow ministers had been calling health secretary Matt Hancock.
We pick out some of the best reaction below:
If the name fits.. pic.twitter.com/h272SaDRx1— Nicki 🏴 (@ToxicAngel84) September 20, 2020
Might I suggest the alternative ‘Matt Cock in his Hands’? pic.twitter.com/PdSbhohV0D— Josh Berry (@JoshBerryComedy) September 20, 2020
