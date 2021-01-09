Five people have been arrested following an anti-lockdown protest in south-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.
A crowd of about 30 people marched down Clapham High Street on Saturday afternoon chanting “take your freedom back” while being heckled by members of the public.
The protest took place after London mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” as the spread of coronavirus threatens to “overwhelm” the capital’s hospitals.
1/2 – **UPDATE** 12 people have been arrested for breaching Covid regs at a protest in #ClaphamCommon for today.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) January 9, 2021
All have been taken into custody.
The Met said five people were arrested, with some detained on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions.
Dozens of officers were deployed to Clapham Common to try and contain the protest, which was organised by the group StandupX and began shortly after midday.
One woman shouted from her car: “There’s a pandemic going on, you twats” as the maskless protesters headed east towards Stockwell, while another bystander called them idiots.
The small group of demonstrators eventually returned to Clapham Common park before being dispersed by police.
NHS England figures showed the number of Covid patients in London hospitals stands at 7,277, up 32% on the previous week.
Around eight in 10 recent positive cases of Covid-19 in London and eastern England could be the new variant discovered in the UK, according to the ONS.
The Met tweeted: “Five people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in Clapham Common today.
“Gathering for the purpose of a protest is not an exemption to the rules. Those looking to gather today are urged to stay at home, or face enforcement action by officers.”
Related: London mayor declares ‘major incident’ with coronavirus spread ‘out of control’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .