Messages of support have poured in on social media for Captain Sir Tom Moore after the World War II veteran was admitted to hospital with Covid-19.
The 100-year-old charity fundraiser was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for Covid-19 last week.
In a statement posted on the veteran’s Twitter page, his family said: “He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing.
“He is being treated in a ward although he is not in ICU.
January 31, 2021
“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.
“We understand that everyone will be wishing him well.
“We are of course focussing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”
Capt Sir Tom’s fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.
The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his lockdown charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.
In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.
On social media there has been an outpouring of support. Here’s a pick of the messages so far:
The whole nation hopes you get well soon @captaintommoore. You've been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis. https://t.co/C4NAB9wSQ6— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 31, 2021
Willing Captain Tom to recover. He was there for us and the NHS is there for him. https://t.co/Ws9HjYjVHJ— Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) January 31, 2021
Captain Tom has conquered so many battles during his incredible life. I hope this is just one more. Sending 💪💪💪 https://t.co/vuX3Vsdayt— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 31, 2021
Come on Captain Tom 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 https://t.co/K5dami7OsG— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 31, 2021
The entire nation has its fingers crossed for this remarkable man. Good luck and get well soon Captain Tom pic.twitter.com/DymADjzit3— Mark Acheson (@markacheson) January 31, 2021
Related: Firms ‘stampede’ to set up in the EU following Brexit – report
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .