Emily Maitlis is a fearless news presenter and is happy to speak her mind on the issues that the public are demanding to know answers on. In the case of the Domonic Cummings saga, she was no different.

Maitlis, who you might remember recently delivered a powerful monologue about coronavirus not being a “great leveller” and also interviewed prince Andrew, and got him sweating…or not.

In just over 20 seconds so summed up exactly what needed to be said and what questions must be answered.

And if you wanted a 45-second summary of why we are where we are right now then watch the Twitter video.

In the longer version she said: ‘Dominic Cummings broke the rules, the country can see that, and it’s shocked the government cannot.

Scandal

“The longer ministers and the prime minister tell us he worked with them, the more angry the response to this scandal is likely to be.

He was the man, remember, who always got the public mood, he tagged the lazy label of ‘elite’ on those who disagreed.

He should understand that public mood. One of fury, contempt, and anguish.

He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools, and has allowed many more to feel like they can flout them.

The prime minister knows all this, and despite the resignation of one minister, growing unease from his backbenchers, a dramatic early warning from the polls, and a deep national disquiet, Boris Johnson has chosen to ignore it.’

Watch video here

Many on Twitter were blown away by her performance.

‘He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools and has allowed many more to assume they can now flout them. The prime minister knows all this and has chosen to ignore it.’



Savage brilliance from @maitlis #newsnight pic.twitter.com/1tX879ICqZ — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) May 26, 2020

The Emily Maitlis Miracle MK2. These words were brilliant and most definitely needed. This needs to be the new norm.



‘He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools and has allowed many more to assume they can now flout them. #BBCBreakfast #SkyNews #GMB pic.twitter.com/PagjxAeC31 — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) May 27, 2020

Emily Maitlis doesn't fuck about does she?#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/z0OqV4vbXI — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 26, 2020

