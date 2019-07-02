Here are the top 10 highest-paid BBC stars in 2018/19, according to the corporation’s latest annual report.

The figures are the first salary disclosures since the BBC announced it would be scrapping the universal free TV licence for over-75s.

And they came after the BBC’s director-general said the public backs the broadcaster giving high salaries to “big stars” because they are “talented and entertaining”.

BBC director-general Tony Hall said the broadcaster had “turned the corner on gender pay”.

He said: “When we first published the figures for top talent, there was a 75:25 split between men and women.

“The projection for 2019/20 is now 55:45. This is significant change. The task is not complete, we are not complacent, but we are well on our way.”

He said the broadcaster was “holding our own against the big streaming giants”.

A total of 11 individuals are in the top 10, due to a tie in 10th place.

The equivalent figure for 2017/18 is included in brackets.

1. Gary Lineker: £1,750,000 – £1,754,999 (£1,750,000 – £1,759,999)

2. Chris Evans: £1,250,000 – £1,254,999 (£1,660,000 – £1,669,999

3. Graham Norton: £610,000 – £614,999 (£600,000 – £609,999)

4. Huw Edwards: £490,000 – £494,999 (£520,000 – £529,999)

5. Steve Wright: £465,000 – £469,999 (£550,000 – £559,999)

6. Alan Shearer: £440,000 – £444,999 (£410,000 – £419,999)

7. Andrew Marr: £390,000 – £394,999 (£400,000 – £409,999)

8. Zoe Ball: £370,000 – £374,999 (not in last year’s list)

= Claudia Winkleman: £370,000 – £374,999 (£370,000 – £379,999)

10. Vanessa Feltz: £355,000 – £359,999 (£330,000 – £339,999)

= Jason Mohammad: £355,000 – £359,999 (£260,000 – £269,999)