The more Boris Johnson insisted that he would ensure the UK leaves on October 31 deal or no-deal, the more there was an inevitability of his repeated vow becoming yet another broken promise, just like his repeated vows not to cut off Northern Ireland.

And as the EU confirmed it would grant a Brexit ‘flextension’ until January 31 it became apparent that October 31 would not be #BrexitDay after all, but would be chalked down as yet another #BrexitExtensionDay. And of course Halloween.

The day started with The Beano expertly trolling the poor PM with an opinion poll that revealed Johnson has surged… into the top ten Halloween costumes people are planning to wear.

Boris Johnson was also named the ghastliest figure of the 21st century by two-thirds of British children and adults polled.

Despite an October 31 withdrawal looking increasingly unlikely, Johnson had vowed he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than delay it – a great look for Halloween costumes.

After spaffing £100 million on adverts preparing the UK for a Halloween withdrawal – much more than the amount Johnson claimed had been “spaffed up the wall” on the national child abuse inquiry – it became clear the taxpayer-funded ads would have to be withdrawn.

As details of the EU extension Johnson is legally obliged to accept emerged, plenty of people as you may expect, were on hand to remind Johnson of what he had repeatedly promised…

Never in the field of human con-tricks has one man said he’d do a thing so many times and then failed to do it.#BrexitExtension pic.twitter.com/kMP10EWLvG — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 28, 2019

"Dying in a ditch was an aspiration, not a commitment." — Tom Freeman (@SnoozeInBrief) October 28, 2019

Laughing like a ditch https://t.co/IgYKRrHIkz — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) October 28, 2019

Cummings is a genius after all. The whole "die in a ditch" shtick was to get us all used to the word "ditch" for when the time came to ditch Brexit. Brilliant.#DitchBrexit — Simon Ubsdell #FBPE (@SimonUbsdell) October 28, 2019

Katie Hopkins’ disturbing promise:

There was concern about the fate of the Conservative Brexit Countdown Clock.

Does anyone know how to use Ebay?

I’ve got a Brexit Countdown Clock that’s as good as new.#BrexitExtension pic.twitter.com/CjZJBz876K — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 28, 2019

As the EU agree to an extension until Jan 31st 2020, can we have a moments silence for the brexit clock?



😂😂😂#BrexitExtension #Brexit pic.twitter.com/ak1ACKQ8SQ — Shane Draper 🌹 (@ShaneARDraper) October 28, 2019

BREAKING: James Cleverley denies he was pointing to Brexit countdown clock and insists he was actually just showing off a great bogey. pic.twitter.com/d3GV5gPX9L — The Poke (@ThePoke) October 25, 2019

Tattoo worries…

NEWS! Proud Brexiter updates his ‘British Independence Day’ tattoo with yet another leaving date https://t.co/iMlDZ7zr8j #BrexitExtension pic.twitter.com/YZZRgmlVLF — NewsThump (@newsthump) October 28, 2019

Hard Brexiteer Mark Francois’ infamous impression of Boris Johnson hadn’t aged well:

Golden excuse today to marvel again at this classic piece of parliamentary panto and wonder…



… will Mark Francois ever be able to look Boris Johnson in the eye again ? 👀#BrexitExtension #BrexitExtensionDay #Brexit pic.twitter.com/kC9JGPbfEG — Ben Gelblum (@BenGelblum) October 28, 2019

Little Britain jokes…

#BrexitExtension Pls bring back Little Britain- comedy gold pic.twitter.com/np83JSOG8u — Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) October 28, 2019

And lots of banter about how to spend yet another #BrexitExtensionDay…

My grandchildren are just at the age when they might realise that Father Brexit isn't actually coming. — ProfDavidWhitehead 🔶🌊 (@profdwh) October 28, 2019

All items 50p pic.twitter.com/dHjWlbqq6b — Carl Bateman (@CarlBateman) October 28, 2019

It seems to come earlier and earlier every quarter — Don't tell him Pike 🇬🇧 (@Kaltenjay) October 28, 2019

Brexit has LITERALLY had more dates than me this year. #BrexitExtension — Vittoria Gallagher (@Vitt2tsnoc) October 28, 2019