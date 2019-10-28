The more Boris Johnson insisted that he would ensure the UK leaves on October 31 deal or no-deal, the more there was an inevitability of his repeated vow becoming yet another broken promise, just like his repeated vows not to cut off Northern Ireland.
And as the EU confirmed it would grant a Brexit ‘flextension’ until January 31 it became apparent that October 31 would not be #BrexitDay after all, but would be chalked down as yet another #BrexitExtensionDay. And of course Halloween.
The day started with The Beano expertly trolling the poor PM with an opinion poll that revealed Johnson has surged… into the top ten Halloween costumes people are planning to wear.
Boris Johnson was also named the ghastliest figure of the 21st century by two-thirds of British children and adults polled.
Despite an October 31 withdrawal looking increasingly unlikely, Johnson had vowed he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than delay it – a great look for Halloween costumes.
After spaffing £100 million on adverts preparing the UK for a Halloween withdrawal – much more than the amount Johnson claimed had been “spaffed up the wall” on the national child abuse inquiry – it became clear the taxpayer-funded ads would have to be withdrawn.
As details of the EU extension Johnson is legally obliged to accept emerged, plenty of people as you may expect, were on hand to remind Johnson of what he had repeatedly promised…
Katie Hopkins’ disturbing promise:
There was concern about the fate of the Conservative Brexit Countdown Clock.
Tattoo worries…
Hard Brexiteer Mark Francois’ infamous impression of Boris Johnson hadn’t aged well:
Little Britain jokes…
And lots of banter about how to spend yet another #BrexitExtensionDay…
