Recently Laurence Fox launched a political party for the “reclamation” of British values.
The 42-year-old member of the famous acting dynasty said he has been given £5 million funding to start the party, provisionally called Reclaim.
The former star of Lewis star wants to “fight the culture wars”, The Sunday Telegraph reported, and intends to stand candidates at the next general election.
Fox, who has been a fierce critic of the BBC, sparked controversy when he said suggestions of “racism” over how the Duchess of Sussex was treated in some quarters was “boring”.
New York
It seems the argument over the homophobic word used in Fairytale of New York, is discussed and argued over. A lot of people don’t like the fact it is edited out and Laurence Fox was at the front of the queue to moan about it this year.
For the record, excuse the pun, it has not been totally removed from the BBC. Radio 1 has changed it, while Radio 2 will play the orginal.
Regardless the actor Tweeted: “Here we go again. The cultural commissars at the @bbc are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears. Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts? #DefundTheBBC. RT.”
This was the epic response from the Pogues official Twitter page. It simply read: “F*ck off you little herrenvolk shi*e.”
The term “herrenvolk” was used in Nazi Germany to refer to the so-called “master race”.
As you can imagine there were many reactions to this wonderful put down
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Related: Tories handling of Priti Patel bullying inquiry has “all the hallmarks of a Prime Ministerial cover-up”
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .