Recently Laurence Fox launched a political party for the “reclamation” of British values.

The 42-year-old member of the famous acting dynasty said he has been given £5 million funding to start the party, provisionally called Reclaim.

The former star of Lewis star wants to “fight the culture wars”, The Sunday Telegraph reported, and intends to stand candidates at the next general election.

Fox, who has been a fierce critic of the BBC, sparked controversy when he said suggestions of “racism” over how the Duchess of Sussex was treated in some quarters was “boring”.

New York

It seems the argument over the homophobic word used in Fairytale of New York, is discussed and argued over. A lot of people don’t like the fact it is edited out and Laurence Fox was at the front of the queue to moan about it this year.

For the record, excuse the pun, it has not been totally removed from the BBC. Radio 1 has changed it, while Radio 2 will play the orginal.

Regardless the actor Tweeted: “Here we go again. The cultural commissars at the @bbc are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears. Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts? #DefundTheBBC. RT.”

Here we go again. The cultural commissars at the @bbc are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears. Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts? #DefundTheBBC. RT https://t.co/XzE9aITgsH — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) November 19, 2020

This was the epic response from the Pogues official Twitter page. It simply read: “F*ck off you little herrenvolk shi*e.”

The term “herrenvolk” was used in Nazi Germany to refer to the so-called “master race”.

Fuck off you little herrenvolk shite https://t.co/znPSuhkSo0 — The Pogues (@poguesofficial) November 19, 2020

As you can imagine there were many reactions to this wonderful put down

Reactions

1.

This tweet was public service at its best — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) November 19, 2020

2.

My new favourite Christmas story pic.twitter.com/aMGn2a9fq0 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) November 19, 2020

3.

And that really should be the last word on this https://t.co/H7FN3uMm0e — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) November 19, 2020

4.

This is the most beautiful reply I've seen on this thing for a long time..👏👏 — Bessie Burgers (@TsubiAl) November 19, 2020

5.

Superb.

I was going for Waitrose Tommy Robinson, but herrenvolk shite is more succinct. — Simon M (@god_finance) November 19, 2020

6.

This tweet should be 2020’s Christmas Number 1 https://t.co/GMaeX5LHlm — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) November 19, 2020

7.

You scumbag you blight, you herrenvolk shite — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 19, 2020

8.

I just want this tweet in a museum where this is the only art in the entire museum pic.twitter.com/dR2gqFFh41 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 19, 2020

