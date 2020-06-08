Spurious claims that Dominic Cummings could be up for a knighthood were met with disbelief on social media this weekend.
Christopher Snowdon, who writes for Sp!ked among other publications, circulated rumours from within the walls of Westminster that the Prime Minister’s aide could be in line for an honour in the Queen’s Birthday list.
It is claimed that the peerage was negotiated as part of a deal for him helping out Boris Johnson, although similar rumours relating to Nigel Farage proved to be untrue.
Sir Lynton Crosby
Yet it wouldn’t be the first time the Conservatives have used such tactics.
David Cameron, when PM, was accused of cronyism for awarding his election strategist Lynton Crosby – described as a “master of the dark political arts” – a knighthood.
The Australian lobbyist attracted controversy during his time as chief strategist for the Conservatives when he was accused of acting to lobby against the introduction of plain cigarette packaging in the UK for one of his company’s other clients – tobacco firm Philip Morris International.
At the time Shadow home secretary Andy Burnham condemned Mr Crosby’s knighthood: “This outrageous award is the clearest evidence yet that the Tories think they can get away with whatever they like”.
Sir Dom
Snowdon’s claims relating to “Sir Dom” seemed to have attracted quite a lot of attention amongst his sources.
But the very notion of this happening caused a great deal of anger on social media.
Cummings is seen as the mastermind of Brexit and has also been in the middle of a media storm after breaking lockdown rules to drive to the north of England and then visit a tourist destination while he was infected with Covid-19.
Here’s some of the best reactions:
There were some who revelled in his mischief though.
