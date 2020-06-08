Spurious claims that Dominic Cummings could be up for a knighthood were met with disbelief on social media this weekend.

Christopher Snowdon, who writes for Sp!ked among other publications, circulated rumours from within the walls of Westminster that the Prime Minister’s aide could be in line for an honour in the Queen’s Birthday list.

It is claimed that the peerage was negotiated as part of a deal for him helping out Boris Johnson, although similar rumours relating to Nigel Farage proved to be untrue.

Very interesting. I should stress that these reports have yet to be officially confirmed. pic.twitter.com/TLzjdacQuu — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) June 5, 2020

Sir Lynton Crosby

Yet it wouldn’t be the first time the Conservatives have used such tactics.

David Cameron, when PM, was accused of cronyism for awarding his election strategist Lynton Crosby – described as a “master of the dark political arts” – a knighthood.

The Australian lobbyist attracted controversy during his time as chief strategist for the Conservatives when he was accused of acting to lobby against the introduction of plain cigarette packaging in the UK for one of his company’s other clients – tobacco firm Philip Morris International.

At the time Shadow home secretary Andy Burnham condemned Mr Crosby’s knighthood: “This outrageous award is the clearest evidence yet that the Tories think they can get away with whatever they like”.

Sir Dom

Snowdon’s claims relating to “Sir Dom” seemed to have attracted quite a lot of attention amongst his sources.

But the very notion of this happening caused a great deal of anger on social media.

Cummings is seen as the mastermind of Brexit and has also been in the middle of a media storm after breaking lockdown rules to drive to the north of England and then visit a tourist destination while he was infected with Covid-19.

Here’s some of the best reactions:

There are two possibilities: A knighthood for Cummings is an enormous windup, like a huge cat being thrown on to the table to distract us from something else or Johnson wants to trigger public unrest — Grahame Lucas #FBPE #FBR #RejoinEU (@GrahameLucas) June 5, 2020

It’s a right wing wind up folks. Stay calm. — David Passmore 🐟 🔰 (@BenandBrackenRu) June 5, 2020

What for? Services to election rigging and eugenics theory? — Jacka (Born near Barnard Castle) Garth (@SocialBeastie) June 5, 2020

His wife grew up in a castle. They're proper anti-elites, innit!#NotMovingOnUntilCummingsHasGone — NJ Barno (@NBarnac) June 6, 2020

Just confirmed:

Dominic Cummings will be knighted in Pizza Express Woking 👀 — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) June 5, 2020

Sir Classic Dom. — Richard Delingpole (@DickDelingpole) June 5, 2020

Please let this be true just to watch @piersmorgan exploded in rage 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GUpfadu4Va — 💝MICHELLE DRANE (@milliedrane) June 5, 2020

These days it’s a trophy for laziness, dishonesty and stupidness. They must be rewarding him for advising Boris how to kill thousands of people. — Sharon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Stay home and stay safe! (@Shazzyrm) June 5, 2020

I'm only here for the gammon pic.twitter.com/wAvRBo6hIT — TheWhitechapel Whelk #FBPE (@The_Whelk) June 5, 2020

ffs…that would be the final nail in the coffin of our democracy — Patricia Anne Rodger (@PortobelloPatti) June 5, 2020

There were some who revelled in his mischief though.

A triumph. My sincerest congratulations. — David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) June 8, 2020

Hook, line and sinker. — David Burchael (@DavidBurchael) June 8, 2020

Classic Chris — Lewis IRL 🇳🇴 (@LM_Groan) June 8, 2020

When the adviser becomes the story, it's time for him to go. When the troll creates the story, it's time for him to be crowned King Of The Trolls. — Damian Counsell (@DamCou) June 8, 2020

Related – ‘Die-in’ protest staged outside Cummings’ home over Government Covid-19 response