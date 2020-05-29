A magazine that currently employs Dominic Cummings’ wife and that Boris Johnson formerly edited has launched a scathing attack at the Prime Minster’s leadership capabilities.

The Spectator, edited by Bo Jo between 1999 and 2005, said he “isn’t fit to lead” following a rocky few weeks at the helm.

Danny Kruger, who formerly worked as Johnson’s political secretary, issued a rallying cry in defence of the duo, saying they are the only way to “get Brexit done and carry out the Tory manifesto”.

But according to The Spectator, it could have inadvertently done the country a small service.

“Boris isn’t fit to lead” says The Spectator. The Spectator – right wing, ex-editor @BorisJohnson, currently employing Dominic Cummings’ wife. And they are right – he isn’t. “He is not up to the job” they say. https://t.co/yTH0jySqWp — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) May 28, 2020

Media hostility

The Prime Minister has faced significant media hostility this week after he backed his chief aide Dominic Cummings.

Even the Daily Mail turned on the Conservatives, saying there is a “void at the heart of this government“.

On Wednesday, the Daily Star included a free “Do whatever the hell you want” mask in an unprecedented attack.

It comes as the government was found to be paying titles such as the Sun and the Times for positive coverage of its coronavirus response.

