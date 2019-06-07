May formally resigns as Tory leader

31 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

Theresa May has handed in her formal resignation to the Conservative Party. She informed the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs today.

Her time as PM has been turbulent and overshadowed with mishaps and mistakes.

May will remain as leader until a succesor is chosen, with Boris Johnson the most likely to become PM.

A large field of contestants have come forward to battle for the position.

The 1922 Committee said in a statement: “Following notification from the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Theresa May MP, that she has resigned as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party, the joint acting chairs of the 1922 Committee are inviting nominations from those Conservative Members of Parliament who wish to stand for election as the next party leader.

“Nominations close at 5pm on Monday, June 10. The list of candidates, together with their proposer and seconder, will be made publicly available after the close of nominations.

“The Rt Hon Theresa May will remain as acting leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party until her successor has been announced.”