Twitter has revealed the topics and posts which have been most shared on the social media platform this year, with the coronavirus pandemic dominating the charts.
Here is a look at the most popular tweets and topics in the UK in 2020.
– Top retweeted tweets of 2020
1. @chadwickboseman: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.”
August 29, 2020
2. @DrAlexGeorge: “Controversial but maybe this is a good time for hospital car parks to be free for NHS staff? Retweet if you agree.”
Controversial but maybe this is a good time for hospital car parks to be free for NHS staff? Retweet if you agree 👊🏼— Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) March 22, 2020
3. @MarcusRashford: “An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament…#maketheUturn.”
An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament…#maketheUturn— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020
Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv
4. @m_d_mccoy: “George Floyd and I were both arrested for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill. For George Floyd, a man my age, with two kids, it was a death sentence. For me, it is a story I sometimes tell at parties. That, my friends, is White privilege.”
George Floyd and I were both arrested for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill. For George Floyd, a man my age, with two kids, it was a death sentence. For me, it is a story I sometimes tell at parties. That, my friends, is White privilege.— Mark D. McCoy (@m_d_mccoy) June 1, 2020
5. @MarcusRashford: “I don’t even know what to say. Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020.”
I don’t even know what to say.— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020
Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020.
6. @RealMattLucas: Matt Lucas as Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the latest Covid 19 advice.
May 10, 2020
7. @NHSMillion: “The spirit of NHS staff is absolutely astonishing.”
The spirit of NHS staff is absolutely astonishing ❤️— NHS Million (@NHSMillion) March 20, 2020
Please RT if you’re proud.
WE WILL BEAT THIS!
pic.twitter.com/BpQsq3bdD0
8. @CopThatCooks: “If you’re in trouble dial 999. If you cannot speak, dial 55. We hear you. You are not alone.”
If you're in trouble dial 999.— DC Dave Wise (@CopThatCooks) August 17, 2020
If you cannot speak, dial 55.
We hear you.
You are not alone.pic.twitter.com/WeoHsNB6ke
9. @gnuman1979: “Quarantine day 6.”
Quarantine day 6. pic.twitter.com/er652Oy3Ki— jamie (@gnuman1979) March 16, 2020
10. @sandybatchelor: “Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck.”
Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck. pic.twitter.com/h3fcOw657w— Sandy Batchelor (@sandybatchelor) May 17, 2020
