Twitter has revealed the topics and posts which have been most shared on the social media platform this year, with the coronavirus pandemic dominating the charts.

Here is a look at the most popular tweets and topics in the UK in 2020.

– Top retweeted tweets of 2020

1. @chadwickboseman: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.”

2. @DrAlexGeorge: “Controversial but maybe this is a good time for hospital car parks to be free for NHS staff? Retweet if you agree.”

3. @MarcusRashford: “An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament…#maketheUturn.”

4. @m_d_mccoy: “George Floyd and I were both arrested for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill. For George Floyd, a man my age, with two kids, it was a death sentence. For me, it is a story I sometimes tell at parties. That, my friends, is White privilege.”

5. @MarcusRashford: “I don’t even know what to say. Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020.”

6. @RealMattLucas: Matt Lucas as Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the latest Covid 19 advice.

7. @NHSMillion: “The spirit of NHS staff is absolutely astonishing.”

8. @CopThatCooks: “If you’re in trouble dial 999. If you cannot speak, dial 55. We hear you. You are not alone.”

9. @gnuman1979: “Quarantine day 6.”

10. @sandybatchelor: “Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck.”

