Piers Morgan clashed heads with Matt Hancock this morning following another free school meals fiasco which has seen parents given paltry food portions to feed children who have been forced to study at home.

The health secretary said he is “really glad” that the government is able to “send out food for those who receive free school meals when schools are in”, seemingly unaware of the heartbreaking pictures which have surfaced online.

Good Morning Britain host Morgan responded by asking “if you’re that glad, why did you vote against it?” And much squirming did ensue.

Watch the full clip below:

Matt Hancock – I'm really glad that we can send out free school meals when schools are out.



Piers Morgan – If you're that glad… why did you vote against giving free school meals?#GMB pic.twitter.com/pGJxWYi0EX — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 13, 2021

