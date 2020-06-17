Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign to have school meals continue through summer leads on all but one of Wednesday’s front pages.

The Guardian led the way on Boris Johnson’s “humbling u-turn” on providing free school meals to impoverished children through the summer.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 17 June 2020: Rashford forces PM into U-turn on free meals pic.twitter.com/LOHbGssnTi — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 16, 2020

The Daily Mirror hails Mr Rashford’s victory under a headline of “Back of the net”.

Metro riffs on England’s most famous piece of football commentary, saying: “They thought free schools meals were all over, they’re not now!”

The Daily Star pokes some more fun, saying Rashford should have Mr Johnson’s job.

And the i leads with the same story under a headline of “Rashford 1, Johnson 0”.

Wednesday's front page: Rashford 1, Johnson 0 – 22 year old footballer becomes working class hero as he forces U-turn on free school meals #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/14bWLlLyAR — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 16, 2020

Indeed only one national newspaper didn’t lead with the story – no prizes for guessing which one that is:

