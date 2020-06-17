Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign to have school meals continue through summer leads on all but one of Wednesday’s front pages.
The Guardian led the way on Boris Johnson’s “humbling u-turn” on providing free school meals to impoverished children through the summer.
Guardian front page, Wednesday 17 June 2020: Rashford forces PM into U-turn on free meals pic.twitter.com/LOHbGssnTi— Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 16, 2020
The Daily Mirror hails Mr Rashford’s victory under a headline of “Back of the net”.
Tomorrow's front page: Back of the net https://t.co/298GalWNix #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ghN7WBdE5E— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 16, 2020
Metro riffs on England’s most famous piece of football commentary, saying: “They thought free schools meals were all over, they’re not now!”
Wednesday's front page:— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) June 16, 2020
The Daily Star pokes some more fun, saying Rashford should have Mr Johnson’s job.
Wednesday’s Daily STAR: “Rashers For PM!” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YAiOAzJUhH— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 16, 2020
And the i leads with the same story under a headline of “Rashford 1, Johnson 0”.
Wednesday's front page: Rashford 1, Johnson 0 – 22 year old footballer becomes working class hero as he forces U-turn on free school meals #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/14bWLlLyAR— i newspaper (@theipaper) June 16, 2020
Indeed only one national newspaper didn’t lead with the story – no prizes for guessing which one that is:
Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/xQ7v5oSW9X— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 16, 2020
