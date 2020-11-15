Marcus Rashford has hit back following a prying Daily Mail article exposing his property portfolio.

The Manchester United and England forward took a dim view of a piece exposing the “£2 million-worth” of luxury homes which he has bought since becoming a sought after professional footballer.

Tweeting in response, he said: “I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too.

“To do that I made a decision at the beginning of 2020 to start investing more in property.

“Please don’t run stories like this alongside references to campaigning.”

Ok, so let’s address this. I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too. To do that I made a decision at the beg of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside refs to ‘campaigning’. pic.twitter.com/coqla2i19d — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 15, 2020

The article has provoked outrage on social media, with Jess Phillips saying he can do “whatever he wants with his money”.

Others have also hit out. Here’s a pick of what they’ve had to say:

Marcus Rashford has done an incredible amount to improve the health and wellbeing of children in this country and this is how the Daily Mail repay him



We think they are an utter disgrace and will not be sharing any of their articles in future



We hope you understand our decision https://t.co/HwkWb69bPE — NHS Million (@NHSMillion) November 15, 2020

Marcus Rashford can do whatever he wants with his money, I'd like more questions asked about what the Government is doing with our money which seems in no small part to be lining the pockets of their mates. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) November 15, 2020

This is pathetic.



There is no contradiction between investing your earnings and using your platform to campaign against child poverty.



We should celebrate @MarcusRashford as an inspirational role model to young people on and off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/D6yhXwPB7d — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 15, 2020

You don’t need to explain @MarcusRashford they are small and you are mighty.! They stoop low ….stride over them. https://t.co/fDBwVZhQsf — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) November 15, 2020

