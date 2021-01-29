A Covid denier who called face masks “symbols of oppression” and labelled Professor Chris Whitty “Dr Death” has died a day after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Artist Gary Matthews, 46, passed away at his home in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, after contracting the virus. According to his family he had become obsessed with Facebook groups that peddled false conspiracy theories about the disease resulting in him refusing to wear protective equipment and become agitated by lockdown rules.
His Twitter profile shows how he regularly shared anti-lockdown messages, calling out Whitty after he suggested tougher rules over Christmas.
His last retweets include Talk Radio’s Julia Hartley-Brewer calling for a “reality check” that most people in the UK don’t know someone who died of the virus, and Mark Dolan’s return to the same station after he cut up a facemask on a live stream.
Just weeks before his death he liked a post from Brexit Alliance London assembly member David Kurten saying: “Show your face, Meet your friends, Hug other people, Go where you want, Disobey tyrants #FightBackBetter.”
Related: Bankrupting a hedge fund: How micro-investors beat the mega-rich at their own game
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .