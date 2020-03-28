A man who gave false details to officials has become one of the first Britons to appear in court over new Covid-19 rules.

Richard Malcolm Powell, 59, pleaded guilty to breaching strict Isle of Man laws which have been implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He arrived on the Isle of Man on 20 March by private jet when he was informed he was required to supply his name, date of birth and place of residency while on the island, a court heard.

Prosecutor Rebecca Cubbon told Isle of Man Magistrates Court that Powell provided officials with a fake name, as well as an incorrect date of birth, address and telephone number.

After concerns were raised by officials at the airport, the information was handed to police who located him at Rivendell Cottage on Thursday (26/3).

He failed to give a comment at the time of his arrest or subsequent charging.

Powell has been remanded in custody until his sentencing on April 23.

The Isle of Man, which is a self-governing British Crown dependency, passed emergency legislation on Tuesday to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

Police have been instructed to arrest anyone who arrives on the island who fails to isolate for a 14-day period, even if they show no symptoms.

Those who breach the new laws may face fines of up to £10,000 and could be jailed for three months.

This comes a day after the Isle of Man saw cases of the killer virus surge to 26 and its first person hospitalised.

Several strict new measures will be introduced on Friday, obliging people to stay at home whenever possible.

The government also announced that the island’s borders would close to all arrivals when the final passenger ferry returns to Douglas at 6am on Friday.

All non-essential shops have been ordered to close by midnight tonight (Thursday 27/3).