A man was arrested after stabbing a Muslim holy man in the neck at Regent’s Park Mosque, at around 3pm today.
The victim, in his 70s, has been taken to a major trauma centre but his condition is not life threatening.
Although the incident has not been declared a terrorist incident, the Met’s SO15 counter terror unit are looking into it.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 15.10hrs on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing.
“Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man, in his 70s, was found with stab injuries.
“He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.
“A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
“A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue.
