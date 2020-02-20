A man was arrested after stabbing a Muslim holy man in the neck at Regent’s Park Mosque, at around 3pm today.

The victim, in his 70s, has been taken to a major trauma centre but his condition is not life threatening.

Although the incident has not been declared a terrorist incident, the Met’s SO15 counter terror unit are looking into it.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 15.10hrs on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man, in his 70s, was found with stab injuries.

“He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

“A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue.

