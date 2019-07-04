Murder Squad detectives are probing the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man in a street fight in the middle of the afternoon.

The victim suffered multiple knife wounds during a frenzied attack in Battersea, south London.

He was rushed to hospital, but died a few hours later.

It is the 72nd murder probe to be launched in the capital this year, and the sixth in just five days. Thirteen of the victims have been teenagers, 12 of whom were stabbed.

A large cordon remains in place at the scene, although there have been no arrests.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Officers were called at around 2.45pm on Wednesday to reports of a fight in Latchmere Road, Battersea.

“Officers and paramedics attended and found a 40-year-old man suffering from stab injuries.

“He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries at 7.40pm. His next of kin are aware. A post-mortem will be carried out in due course.”

He added: “The Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed.

“Work is underway to establish the full circumstances.

“At this early stage there have been no arrests. Road closures remain in place.”