In an opportunistic hitpiece in The Sun as NATO leaders meet in London to deal with threats such as Trump’s renewed threats to defund it, and with the vigil for those murdered in the London Bridge barely over, Boris Johnson claimed Jeremy Corbyn sides with “our enemies.”

Jeremy Corbyn “is naïve about Russia,” complained the PM who refused to allow the public to see the Intelligence and Security Committee’s report into Russian influence in British politic before the election, despite the pleas of security figures that British voters deserved to know the truth. – A report into the Russian threat to British democracy which is believed to contain the names of suspicious Putin associates who have donated a fortune to Boris Johnson and the Conservative party, some of which Johnson has accepted after the report was finished. A report that mentions figures of suspicion such as Russian Spy and Conservative Friends of Russia associate Sergey Nalobin, who called Boris Johnson “our good friend” and who lost his permission to stay in the UK after the inquiry into the poisoning of Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko concluded Russian Vladimir Putin had probably ordered the killing.

Sergey Nalobin with “our good friend” Boris Johnson (Twitter)

Funnily enough, none of that was mentioned in Tuesday’s Sun hitpiece in which Johnson insists that “every time he has the chance,” the Labour party leader “sides with our enemies.”

Donations, denial and dossiers

-Presumably these enemies do not include the backers of climate change denial who we revealed last week donate more to Boris Johnson personally than any other UK politician, and who give a rather telling 94% of their political donations to the Conservative party.

Obviously, despite the UN chief’s warning on Monday that climate change is near “the point of no return” it poses no danger to us, otherwise Boris Johnson would have bothered to turn up to the party leaders’ TV debate on tackling the climate change emergency. And if Johnson needed to protect us from the threats of global warming, surely he wouldn’t have failed to honour Parliament’s climate emergency vote?

Presumably our enemies aren’t the ones holding secret trade talks that Labour had to fight to release to the public in a dossier that revealed US trade priorities to take advantage of the UK outside the EU. – Priorities which included foreign companies opening our public services up to competition, watering down our food and environmental standards and forcing higher prices for medication and medical treatment on our NHS.

Tuesday’s balanced Sun front page

In a hysterical diatribe in The Sun, Boris Johnson blustered that Jeremy Corbyn is “completely at odds with what is necessary for keeping us safe.”

Presumably “keeping us safe” doesn’t need to include not cutting the border forces, armed forces, police, prison, justice and parole services for the past decade.

And” keeping us safe” doesn’t mean exempting the National Health Service from real term cuts and rocketing waiting times for treatment that have left it at “crisis point”.

In an interview with The Sun, the Tory leader claimed the UK’s closest allies were “very anxious” about Jeremy Corbyn being elected to Number 10. (Presumably not the UK’s closest allies in Europe, like Irish leader Leo Varadkar who recently said he would be keen to negotiate a sensible Brexit plan with Jeremy Corbyn should he win the election.)

The Prime Minister even suggested the likes of the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – the nations that, with Britain, make up the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing agreement – could stop working closely with the UK if Mr Corbyn became prime minister.

“Every time he has the chance, he sides with our enemies,” Johnson claimed in the right-wing newspaper. “A lot of our allies, particularly the Five Eyes, are very anxious about any future collaboration.

“It is absolutely not a Tory scare story. They have said precisely this.”

A Labour spokesman hit back at the remarks, accusing the Tories of trying to “keep people safe on the cheap”.

“Jeremy Corbyn has consistently made the right calls in the interests of peace and security at home and abroad and will do whatever is necessary and effective to keep the British people safe,” the party spokesman said.

“Real security doesn’t just come from strong laws and intelligence, it also comes from effective public services that have the funding they need. You can’t keep people safe on the cheap.”

Johnson’s incendiary remarks were published only hours after Donald Trump’s Air Force One touched down at Stanstead Airport, with the US president in Britain for the two-day Nato summit.

Melania and Donald Trump trying to contain their excitement as they land for the NATO summit

Jeremy Corbyn published his letter to Donald Trump in which he asked for “reassurances” that US negotiators would not look to push up UK medicine prices by seeking access to the NHS for major American pharmaceutical companies. Corbyn told journalists at a rally in Hastings, East Sussex, that, under a Labour administration, there would “be no deal” if the US pushed for such access into the NHS.

“I am making it very clear we are not allowing our public services to be taken over by anyone outside,” he said on Monday.

Boris Johnson ignores pleas of London Bridge bereaved

And with the dead on London Bridge not even buried, their families pleading for their deaths not to be politicized, Boris Johnson resorted to smears in The Sun about Jeremy Corbyn being “naive” to the terror risk Britain faces.

Johnson continued to focus his General Election message on pushing for tougher punishments for terrorists, with the pledge of locking them up for longer, despite criticism from the families of the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

Jack Merritt’s girlfriend Leanne O’Brien (centre left) and father David (centre right) during a vigil at the Guildhall in Cambridge to honour both Jack and Saskia Jones after the two of them were killed in Friday’s London Bridge terror attack (Joe Giddens/PA)

A murderous rampage by Usman Khan on Friday killed two people – Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25 – in Fishermongers’ Hall at a rehabilitation event, before the terror convict was attacked by civilians and shot dead by armed police.

Dave Merritt, father to murdered Jack, said his son would have been “livid” at the political reaction to his death.

“He would be seething at his death, and his life, being used to perpetuate an agenda of hate that he gave his everything fighting against,” he told the Guardian.

