A murder probe has been launched after young man was stabbed to death in broad daylight at lunchtime today.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene in north London after reports of an attack at around 1pm.

But when they arrived there was no sign of a victim.

Shortly afterwards a man in his 20s turned up at a north London hospital with stab wounds.

He was transferred to another hospital in east London for treatment but tragically died at around 2.20pm.

Detectives are still at the scene where a cordon has been set up in the Lavender Hill area of Enfield. The road remains closed.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 1.02pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing at Blossom Lane, Lavender Hill.

“Officers and paramedics attended. A crime scene was established however no victim was present.

“A man, aged in his 20s, self-presented at a north London hospital suffering from stab wounds a short while later.

“He was transferred to an east London hospital and where he died at 2.21pm. A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course and we await formal identification.”

He added: “Enquiries are underway to notify the victim’s next of kin.

“At this early stage there have been no arrests.”