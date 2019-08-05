A man in his twenties is fighting for his life after being shot in south London earlier today.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Streatham at 2.10am.

But when officers – including police marksmen – arrived at the scene, there was no sign of the vitim or suspect.

A few minutes later a man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at a central London hospital.

He remains in a “critical” condition.

Officers from the Met’s Trident gang crime unit are investigating.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Detectives are investigating a shooting in Streatham which has left a man in a critical condition.

“Police were called at 2.10am on Monday August 5 following reports of a man injured on Wellfield Road.

“Another man was reported to be in possession of an offensive weapon.

“Officers, including armed officers, and paramedics attended, but no victims or suspects were located at the scene. However, evidence of a firearms discharge was found.

“A short time later, a man – aged in his twenties – was dropped-off at a central London hospital with gunshot injuries.

“He remains in hospital in a critical condition. A crime scene remains in place.”

He added: “Trident officers from Specialist Crime are leading the investigation and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”