A street attack on a 29-year-old man is being treated as a homophobic hate crime.

Police say the victim was assaulted just after 3am yesterday in Denmark Hill, south east London.

He was treated in hospital for a head injury.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of GBH before being bailed.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

A Met Police spokesman said: ” Policer were called at around on Sunday July 14th to reports of a man injured following an assault in Denmark Hill near the junction with Camberwell Road.

“The 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury. This has been assessed as not life-changing or life-threatening, and the man has been discharged from hospital.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH. He has since been released under investigation.”

He added: The incident is being investigated as a homophobic hate crime due to comments made prior to the assault.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”