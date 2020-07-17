A man has denied stalking and racially harassing Tommy Robinson through a series of YouTube videos.

Muhammad Abdul Basir, 24, of Phipps Bridge Road in Mitcham, south-west London, is accused of posting videos online threatening the former EDL leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, causing him fear, on two occasions in September 2019.

Basir denied stalking and racially aggravated harassment when he appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He spoke during the short hearing to confirm his name, age and address, and to enter his pleas to the two charges.

He was bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on August 13.

Arrest

Back in June the former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson was released by police on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Robinson, 37, was detained after police received a report of an assault on a man at Hollywood Retail Park in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

He was also questioned in custody on suspicion of a public order offence, along with a 43-year-old man from the West Midlands area, a 47-year-old man from the North Wales area and a 28-year-old man from the Bedfordshire area.

Footage shared on social media shows Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, filming himself and then police officers who arrive at an address in the town.

Robinson explains to an officer that he “acted in self-defence” after he says that someone spat in his face.

Related – Tommy Robinson released on bail by police over assault claim