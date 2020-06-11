Donald Trump enjoyed a short-lived bromance with a man on Twitter today.

Liam Bennett, who claims to be the inventor of a doughnut/sausage hybrid called the dausage, responded to a tweet by Today’s Golfer saying the US President would be the person he’d most like to play a round of golf with, adding that he was “amazing in Home Alone II”.

Minutes later he got a surprise follow back from Trump and a DM that read:

“Hi Liam, I saw you wanted to play golf with me. Next time I’m in England I’ll take you and your family to my Trump International course in Scotland. It’s the BEST course in the WORLD”.

But the response seemed to come as somewhat of a surprise.

Bennett replied:

“Wow, thanks for messaging me, but I think you’re a despicable human being, and even if I could play golf I wouldn’t want to play you. How about resigning?”

Wow, that was a wild few minutes where the actual President of the USA was following me on Twitter and even sent me a message. Shame it ended so badly 😭 pic.twitter.com/KejDKTleNu — Liam Bennett (@ljkbennett) June 11, 2020

