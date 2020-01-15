A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 12-year-old boy was gunned down in a shocking drive-by shooting.

The “entirely innocent” youngster was standing with friends in Sheffield, South Yorks, on Sunday (10/1) when a car sped past and a gunman opened fire.

The shooting was part of an ongoing feud between rival gangs but the child got “caught in the line of fire”, police revealed earlier this week.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and transported the boy to hospital, where he had surgery for leg injuries and remains in a stable condition.

South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police today (15/1) confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He remains in police custody this morning.

A force spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to Northern Avenue at around 3.45pm on Sunday, where a 12 year old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

In a statement released on Monday (13/1) Detective Inspector Denise Booth said investigators were “exploring all lines of enquiry as to the motive of the incident”.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting incident number 516 of 12 January, 2020, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Related – Just who has blood on their hands?