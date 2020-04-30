A man accused of trolling a hospital and posting a YouTube video called “I hope the NHS die of coronavirus” turned up to court wearing a face mask.

Matthew Wain, 31, was arrested after allegedly ringing a hospital in Birmingham which was treating Covid-19 patients saying he “hoped the staff die”.

Matthew Wain arriving at Birmingham Magistrates Court – Credit;SWNS

He is also accused of posting a YouTube video entitled “I hope all NHS die” and recording himself threatening health workers, saying: “I hope the staff die of coronavirus.”

Wain, of Perry Barr in Birmingham, was arrested on April 1 and charged with sending menacing or offensive communications.

Yesterday he turned up to Birmingham Magistrates’ Court wearing a face mask and a baseball cap with the word ‘Obey’ written on it.

He was refused entry to the building by court staff after he claimed to be suffering from coronavirus.

The hearing was adjourned until June 10.

Police ‘horrified’ by swastikas daubed on ‘Protect the NHS’ signs

Police were “horrified” to find swastikas sprayed on signs urging people to stay at home and protect the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of yellow “car park closed” signs along the coast between Seaton Sluice and Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, were attacked overnight by vandals.

At least five locations over two miles were attacked, including a sign saying “Car park closed, stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives”.

