A murder inquiry is underway after a 39-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

Police say the victim was knifed on Brixton Hill in south London just after 12 noon today.

He was rushed to hospital from the scene, but died a few minutes after arrival.

Two people have been arrested. The murder scene remains cordoned off.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing are appealing for witnesses.

“Police were called at 12.07pm to reports of a stabbing at Brixton Hill.

“Officers, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene and found a 39-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

“He was taken by paramedics to a south London hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Next of kin have been notified. A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course.”

He added: “A crime scene and road closures are currently in place.

“Police have arrested two males on suspicion of attempted murder.

“They have been taken to a south London police station.

“At this early stage officers retain an open mind as to motive. Enquiries continue.”