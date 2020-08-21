Boris Johnson has been found camped out in a remote part of Scotland as the “invisible man” hides away from the ongoing exam fiasco.

Last week Sir Keir Starmer called on the Prime Minister to take “personal responsibility” for fixing the issue which has impacted students across the country.

The Labour leader accusing him of having been “invisible” throughout a turmoil which led to another embarrassing U-turn from the government.

Elsewhere in today’s papers, there was “joy” for those receiving their GCSE results as ministers apologise “for pain and anxiety caused by results debacle”, according to the i.

I: Joy at record GCSE results as ministers say sorry #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7oV80FBeeh — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 20, 2020

The Government has written to universities asking they prioritise the admissions of disadvantaged students “where possible”, with The Times reporting that may result in middle-class children being “forced” to take a gap year.

Middle-class children may be forced to take gap year#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/MfpHRBS7Bb — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 20, 2020

And the Daily Star continues its visual characterisation of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson as a clown, reporting he knew the exams results would be an “utter fiasco” six weeks ago.

STAR: Q: So who knew the exams would be an utter fiasco six weeks ago? A: Hmmm. Tough one #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sRJT1l8RGe — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 20, 2020

