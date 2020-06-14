The Sunday Mail has been roundly lambasted on Twitter today after its front page asked, without irony, what has become of the “tolerant Britain we love”.
James Felton was among a large swathe of people who posted numerous intolerant headlines that have become a mainstay in the publication over the past few years.
He said: “The Mail only sells because we aren’t a tolerant nation.
“If we were they’d have f*cked off long before they even had the chance to go all “hurrah for the blackshirts”.”
Absolutely no idea pic.twitter.com/BJJP4mgC0K— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 13, 2020
Irish actor and comedian Chris O’Dowd also posted a humorous response, along with several others:
“What the hell happened to this China shop!?” – asks Bull. pic.twitter.com/P6DUjQdvcy— chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) June 13, 2020
Who wants to tell the Mail on Sunday that they destroyed it? pic.twitter.com/05zoVMvutN— John West 🖤 🕯 (@JohnWest_JAWS) June 13, 2020
Sickest headline today? Mail on Sunday asking why has Britain become so intolerant.— John B 🐱 (@calway62) June 14, 2020
Guys, have you ever looked at your paper's front pages over the last 50 years?? You did this.
#LondonRiots2020 pic.twitter.com/CX4xXHxFpm
