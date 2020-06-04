Madeleine McCann has returned to the nation’s front pages following a new revelation by German police.

The Daily Mail, The Sun and the i all lead with the news that a German child sex offender is the prime suspect in the 13-year-old case.

It comes as thousands of people joined a protest in London over the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody nine days ago, news which was largely swept under the carpet in the press.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Did German take Maddie in this van?' https://t.co/qT8xlM6289 pic.twitter.com/ag3k3b0pK1 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 3, 2020

Thursday's front page: New Madeleine McCann suspect identified after 13 years#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NH6ToSe6UW — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 3, 2020

