The US presidential transition was thrown into tumult on yesterday, with Donald Trump blocking government co-operation with Joe Biden’s team and Attorney General William Barr authorising the Justice Department to investigate allegations of electoral fraud.

Some Republicans, including Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, rallied behind Mr Trump’s efforts to fight the election results.

Few in the party acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory, or condemned Mr Trump’s other controversial move on Monday – his firing of Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

The developments cast doubt on whether the nation would witness the same kind of smooth transition of power that has long anchored its democracy.

The Electoral College is scheduled to formally confirm Mr Biden’s victory on December 14 and the Democrat will be sworn into office in late January.

Madame Tussauds

With this in mind Madame Tussauds in London wasted no time in reacting to the news that he will not be the next US president.

They Tweeted: “His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe.”

He was spotted on the golf course when the news he had lost the vote came in. It was quite ironic as his accused Barack Obama of spending too long on the golf course.

His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe 📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/pGUs8jKOnW — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) November 7, 2020

Related: Biden appoints Trump whistleblower to his Covid-19 advisory group