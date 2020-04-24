The manufacturer of Lysol and Detto has warned customers not to inject disinfectants as possible treatment for COVID-19.

“Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the company, Reckitt Benckiser, said.

“As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines.”

The warnings come after US President Donald Trump suggested disinfectants as a potential cure for Covid-19 along with a raft of other leftfield notions.

Experts have been quick to rule it out, with William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security science and technology unit saying health officials were not considering such treatment.

The Environmental Protection Agency added: “Never apply the product to yourself or others. Do not ingest disinfectant products.”

Related: Cillit Bang trends on Twitter following Donald Trump comments