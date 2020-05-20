There were no new coronavirus infections recorded in London at the start of the week, according to Public Health England data.

On Monday there were no new infections in the capital over a 24 hour period, compared to 19 the day before.

There is a chance that the data could be misleading owing to a temporary technical glitch in the notification system on Saturday, but the rate of infections has undoubtedly been falling in the capital.

On 15 May there were just 24 new confirmed cases in London, far fewer than the 200,000 a day when the lockdown was announced.

Scientists believe that the number of infections in the capital is halving every 3.5 days, meaning it could be wiped out in a matter of weeks.

In London, 5,806 people have died of coronavirus in hospital after testing positive, according to the PHE figures published on Monday.

Related: Timpson: A lesson in how to do it right