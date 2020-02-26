American oil firm Chevron advised its 300-strong work force to work remotely after an employee reported flu symptoms on their return from a country infected by the deadly bug.

A company spokesperson said: ‘Chevron continues to monitor the situation very closely, utilizing the guidance of international and local health authorities. Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure.’

Paris

A 60-year-old Frenchman has died of coronavirus in a Paris hospital, the second virus-related death in France.

The head of France’s national health service, Jerome Salomon, confirmed the death on Wednesday – but did not say where the man contracted the virus or provide any other details.

The man was among three new cases of the virus announced in France on Wednesday.

One of the others is a 36-year-old man who had made repeated trips to the Italian virus-hit region of Lombardy, but he does not have any severe symptoms.

