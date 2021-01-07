London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that hospital beds might run out in London within days due to a rapidly escalating rise in Covid-19 in the capital.
Speaking on LBC he urged Londoners to stay at home as Intensive Care Units become overrun with patients.
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan tells @LBC Londoners should stay at home.— Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 7, 2021
He says, in the next few days, London could run out of hospital beds.
Earlier this week it was revealed that an estimated one in 30 people in London have now been infected with the virus, with one in 50 throughout the rest of England catching it.
Reports of ambulances queuing outside hospitals have also emerged.
Footage on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles lined up outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel and Queen’s Hospital in Romford, both in east London, as NHS Providers’ deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery warned pressure on the NHS was “rising at an unsustainable rate”.
I know I'm young(er), no underlying conditions (that I'm aware of) and look after my fitness…— Back to just Phil, for now… (@PhilLewisl00l) January 7, 2021
Hearing Sadiq Khan saying that London hosipitals could run out of beds in days at the same time my housemate has developed symptoms has terrified me even more than I already was.
Related: Poll: More Republican voters support the storming of the US Capitol than oppose it
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .