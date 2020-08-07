Lockdown measures will be reintroduced in Preston from midnight after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Residents are facing more stringent restrictions, including banning separate houses from meeting each other at home, in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The council had already requested that people living in the Lancashire city follow extra precautions. This announcement brings Preston in line with existing measures in Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and parts of west Yorkshire.

Cases not falling

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has confirmed restrictions in these areas will remain in place “as the data does not yet show a decrease in the transmission of this terrible virus”.

Any changes will be announced by 14 August, following a review next week. Hancock added that the decision to extend restrictions to Preston was “at the request of the local area”.

Preston will be kept under review, with scope for even stronger measures from the local authority if new rules on gatherings are not followed, the government said.

Pools, indoor gyms and other leisure facilities will remain closed in Leicester, Bradford and Blackburn, while shielding will also continue for individuals in Blackburn with Darwen, and Leicester.

