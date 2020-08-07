Lockdown measures will be reintroduced in Preston from midnight after a spike in Covid-19 cases.
Residents are facing more stringent restrictions, including banning separate houses from meeting each other at home, in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
The council had already requested that people living in the Lancashire city follow extra precautions. This announcement brings Preston in line with existing measures in Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and parts of west Yorkshire.
Cases not falling
Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has confirmed restrictions in these areas will remain in place “as the data does not yet show a decrease in the transmission of this terrible virus”.
Any changes will be announced by 14 August, following a review next week. Hancock added that the decision to extend restrictions to Preston was “at the request of the local area”.
Preston will be kept under review, with scope for even stronger measures from the local authority if new rules on gatherings are not followed, the government said.
Pools, indoor gyms and other leisure facilities will remain closed in Leicester, Bradford and Blackburn, while shielding will also continue for individuals in Blackburn with Darwen, and Leicester.
Related: Companies taking coronavirus bailouts cutting jobs and paying shareholders
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.