The UK economy surged out of recession with record growth of 15.5% between July and September, but official figures show the recovery slowed sharply even before the second lockdown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy grew 1.1% month-on-month in September as the recovery since the nadir of the recession in April began to run out of steam.

Data shows that at the end of September, the economy was still 8.2% below levels seen in February before the crisis struck despite the record-breaking jump in gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned growth is likely to slow further over the fourth quarter and said there are “hard times ahead”.

Eat Out To Help Out

With this in mind Sunak declined to rule out further measures similar to the Eat Out To Help Out scheme when the economy reopens the second lockdown, at the beginning of December.

He told Sky News that the government would look at a “range of things” to “get consumers spending again and people out and about”.

The original meal discount scheme saw over 100 million meals subsidised by the government, in August, at a cost of more than £500m. Their have been criticisms that this led to a spike to Covid infections adding to the need for a second lockdown.

Now many people on social media believe this new scheme would cause a third lockdown.

Here are some of the best reactions

Reactions

1.

I see Lockdown 3 is trending.



There won't be one for the same reason there won't be a World War 3.



There would be nothing left at the end of it. — Simon Dolan #KBF (@simondolan) November 12, 2020

2.

stop posting spoilers for lockdown 3 i haven't finished the second series yet https://t.co/J293HfnfcV — char 🔪 (@screamsIasher) November 12, 2020

3.

I preferred the early Lockdown stuff, before they went commercial, but looking forward to hearing Lockdown 3, rumour is it's a return to classics like, 'Eat Out to Help Out', 'Is this the way to Barnard Castle' & 'I'm too Blind to See, gimme the car keys…'. Party on (message) pic.twitter.com/NSNK1EcFM6 — Higgins Cartoons (@higginscartoons) November 12, 2020

4.

Lockdown 3?

"Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results". – Einstein — Jorgen Faxholm (@JorgenFaxholm) November 12, 2020

5.

Lockdown 3 coming like The Fast and Furious movies, we don’t want anymore 😭😂 https://t.co/qth2zYqpQL — adzz. (@adzz_s) November 12, 2020

6.

Me when Rishi Sunak suggests a Winter Eat Out To Help Out – lockdown 3 incoming pic.twitter.com/3HiA1Mh6Nt — Evie Lawson (@eveslaws) November 12, 2020

7.

Lockdown 3 is trending pic.twitter.com/uxB1EdIMIC — Jay ✌🏾 (@J_Onaka) November 12, 2020

Related: Is Rishi Sunak losing his shine?