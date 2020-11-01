England’s four-week national lockdown could be extended beyond December 2 if coronavirus infection rates do not significantly fall, a Cabinet minister has admitted. This news has led to a rush to the shops by some shoppers to stock up again. During the first lockdown flour, pasta and toilet roll became a scarcity.
Michael Gove said he believed the restrictions announced by Boris Johnson would bring down the R value, but warned that people may have to stay at home for longer if not.
Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail will close from Thursday for four weeks across England, with furlough payments at 80% extended for the duration of the new measures.
People will be allowed to exercise and socialise in public spaces outside with their household or one other person, but not indoors or in private gardens, and will be able to travel to work if they cannot work from home.
The apparent return of panic buying came despite the fact that supermarkets are deemed essential and will remain open, as they did in March.
