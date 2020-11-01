England’s four-week national lockdown could be extended beyond December 2 if coronavirus infection rates do not significantly fall, a Cabinet minister has admitted. This news has led to a rush to the shops by some shoppers to stock up again. During the first lockdown flour, pasta and toilet roll became a scarcity.

Michael Gove said he believed the restrictions announced by Boris Johnson would bring down the R value, but warned that people may have to stay at home for longer if not.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail will close from Thursday for four weeks across England, with furlough payments at 80% extended for the duration of the new measures.

People will be allowed to exercise and socialise in public spaces outside with their household or one other person, but not indoors or in private gardens, and will be able to travel to work if they cannot work from home.

The apparent return of panic buying came despite the fact that supermarkets are deemed essential and will remain open, as they did in March.

Reactions

If you’re out #panicbuying today you’re a bellend … get a grip — Lewis Ellis (@ImLewisEllis) November 1, 2020

Before you start stockpiling and ramming those toilet rolls & pasta in your trolley just remember what it looked like last time.#Pressconference #Lockdown2 #UKlockdown #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/VYGfv39QTX — Cassandra Snowden (@Cassie_Snowden) October 31, 2020

Seems like a good time to roll out this helpful toilet roll calculator so you can see how little you actually need.#panicbuying #Lockdown2 https://t.co/N3Cl46JnGV — East of Dulwich (@East_of_Dulwich) October 31, 2020

Local supermarkets are packed. Heaving.



There's a line out the door and down the road at the barbers in the High Street.



This is a second-hand report, mind. I'm not going out there.



Another needless crisis-in-a-crisis brought to you by #ToryIncompetence. #panicbuying — Tim Ireland (@bloggerheads) November 1, 2020

People on low income can't hoard. Be considerate before panic buying. We made it the last time, this shall be no different. #Lockdown2 #lockdownUK #panicbuying #pandemic pic.twitter.com/Cme076dnpz — Dureen ✊🏿 (@ConfusciousDee) November 1, 2020

As i am posting this the que quadrupled and now is all the way back to TK MAxx .



The lockdown effect part 2. #panicbuying , pic.twitter.com/ubIg5wQbMU — Hooded Villian (@JasonHoneybadg1) November 1, 2020

When you see people #PanicBuying at the shops and taking essentials from vulnerable & disabled people… pic.twitter.com/bcXy0VH5wj — WrestleJim (@WrestleJim) November 1, 2020

FFS, what is wrong with people? Conchiglie and macaroni are delicious #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/FU98RvmNz0 — Martyn Cox (@martyncoxgarden) November 1, 2020

Can we shame these morons who think #panicbuying is acceptable when it means vulnerable people & NHS workers have to do without? This numpty is from Southampton (Sun) pic.twitter.com/WKwgZkVntN — Punk Sunflower (@PunkSunflower) November 1, 2020

I went to @asda to pick up a squash for an online event I have later. I got here at 10:40, and it was packed. The store opened at 10:30. The queue to the till goes over 2 aisles… wtf?? Didn't people learn already that #panicbuying only leads to food waste? #COVIDIOTS #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/xYNNE1Ja5M — Oana Roua (@OanaRoua) November 1, 2020

The hoarding has started again..🙄 I work in a super market we are NOT closing in November and we have deliveries EVERY DAY! Stop #panicbuying FFS!!! — Ritah (@ritahyland1) November 1, 2020

And the panic buying begins. Just seen one person with 50 toilet rolls. #Sainsburys #Greenwich pic.twitter.com/HqwU04yiuc — Andrew McConnell (@Andrewmc1975) October 31, 2020

