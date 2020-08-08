In a social media video Nigel Farage he showed images of refugees on a tour of Liverpool’s famous football stadium, Anfield in a bid to stir division.

Farage made a number of claims about those visiting the world famous stadium, assuming they are in the country “illegally.”

His claims were met with derision from Liverpool fans and the Mayor of the city, Joe Anderson also didn’t hold back in his criticism of Farage.

Anderson said: “If he wants to talk football I’ll say he’s a substitute – for a human being.”

Irrelevant

“He’s been relegated, he’s just totally irrelevant now isn’t he.

“We have actually just told the government that we want to do more as a city for refugees and welcome more people in.

“We are very proud to be right at the top of the table of places that welcome people in and help people and that is something we will always do and want to do more of.

“Here in Liverpool we will take absolutely no lessons from that man.

Humanitarian city

“Liverpool is a humanitarian city and it will always be a humanitarian city and we would much rather see refugees here than Nigel Farage.”

Anderson added: “He will never be welcome in this city and he can stay away.

“He’s using the wrong city to try and advance his toxic agenda and he’s found out quite quickly that it won’t work here.”

