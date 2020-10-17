The mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, has revealed his brother has died after being admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

On Friday evening, Anderson revealed his brother was in a “very serious condition” and urged people to follow the rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

The city has been placed into Tier 3 of the government’s new Covid-19 restrictions, with infection rates in the city continuing to spiral.

“Despite the efforts of all the staff [at the hospital], my brother sadly died at 10.45 last night,” Anderson wrote on Saturday morning.

“We want to thank the dedicated staff risking their lives for us. Thank you for your messages of love and support. Let’s stick together and support each other and win this battle.”

The Liverpool City Region became the first area to face the toughest local lockdown restrictions in England this week, after being placed on a very high alert level in the three-tier system.

“10 mins ago my sister-in-law a Nursing Sister has told me my eldest brother her husband has got Covid-19 he is in the Royal @LivHospitals in the ICU in a very serious condition,” he wrote on Twitter on Friday night.

He also highlighted a video shared by the Liverpool City Council Twitter account that featured Dr Richard Wenstone making a plea for people to follow coronavirus rules to ease pressure on the NHS.

Anderson added: “Please watch the video, follow the rules & understand why we all need to fight the enemy #Covid.”

