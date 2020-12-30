Further coronavirus restrictions for some parts of England are expected to be announced by the Health Secretary in a bid to help tackle the spread of the disease which has led to “significant pressure” on the NHS.

Matt Hancock confirmed that “further action” will have to be taken as cases of the virus continue to rise.

The number of lab-confirmed cases recorded in a single day in the UK hit a new record on Tuesday, rising above 50,000 for the first time, to 53,135.

It comes as hospitals in England struggle under the strain of dealing with a higher number of Covid-19 patients than ever during the pandemic, surpassing the first wave peak that was seen in April.

Asked if he is going to extend tiers in his announcement on Wednesday, Mr Hancock told BBC Breakfast: “Yes, I’m going to set out the details of that to the House of Commons this afternoon.

“It is clear, as we’ve seen from the data in the last few days, that the number of infections is going up.

“That’s unfortunately not just happening in London and the South East as it was in the last few weeks, but it’s starting to happen also elsewhere in the country.”

New Tiers

Guardian reporter Josh Halliday Tweeted the new areas that will move Tiers.

🚨Excl: Areas being placed into Tier 4 include all of north-east England, Cumbria, Cheshire, Warrington, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, most of West Midlands, all East Midlands except Rutland, large parts of South West. — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) December 30, 2020

Excl Tier 3: Liverpool, Rutland, all Yorkshire and Humber, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, large parts of South West including Cornwall.



Nowhere will be in Tier 2. Only Isles of Scilly in Tier 1. — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) December 30, 2020

Bristol will be T3 — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) December 30, 2020