Campaign group Led By Donkeys have revealed a scathing attack on the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Plastered across a billboard in Kensington, London, the campaign features an infamous image of Boris Johnson on a zip wire holding signs saying “locked down late” and “highest death toll in Europe”.
It runs next to a simple “incompetent” slogan in a brutal swipe at the PM’s response.
"World beating"— Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2020
(Location: Kensington, London) pic.twitter.com/LI7yg6xaJT
“Worst of both worlds”
It comes as the UK successfully managed to achieve the “worst of both worlds” after it suffered the largest recession of any G7 country as well as the highest excess death rate in Europe.
Britain officially entered into the largest recession on record with the pandemic sending the economy plunging by 20.4 per cent between April and June.
In contrast Germany suffered a 10.1 per cent drop and the EU as a whole was down by just 11.9 per cent.
It was also recently revealed that England had the highest levels of excess mortality in Europe across the first half of 2020.
The country experienced the longest continuous period of excess deaths as well as the highest levels, a comparison of 23 European countries found.
It is the first time the ONS has compared mortality rates in different countries to measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Related: This is no migrant crisis – in Britain, there never was one
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.