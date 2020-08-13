Campaign group Led By Donkeys have revealed a scathing attack on the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Plastered across a billboard in Kensington, London, the campaign features an infamous image of Boris Johnson on a zip wire holding signs saying “locked down late” and “highest death toll in Europe”.

It runs next to a simple “incompetent” slogan in a brutal swipe at the PM’s response.

“Worst of both worlds”

It comes as the UK successfully managed to achieve the “worst of both worlds” after it suffered the largest recession of any G7 country as well as the highest excess death rate in Europe.

Britain officially entered into the largest recession on record with the pandemic sending the economy plunging by 20.4 per cent between April and June.

In contrast Germany suffered a 10.1 per cent drop and the EU as a whole was down by just 11.9 per cent.

It was also recently revealed that England had the highest levels of excess mortality in Europe across the first half of 2020.

The country experienced the longest continuous period of excess deaths as well as the highest levels, a comparison of 23 European countries found.

It is the first time the ONS has compared mortality rates in different countries to measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

