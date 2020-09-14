An email uncovered by a Freedom of Information request shows the government’s chief scientific adviser was given a “telling off” for arguing strongly in favour of imposing Covid lockdown restrictions earlier this year.
According to BBC reports Sir Patrick Vallance “argued stronger than anyone for action for lockdown” but received a dressing down from chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and the then Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill.
The email obtained by the BBC appears to be a discussion of a Sunday Times article in May criticising the delays in announcing a lockdown in March.
It’s not known when the “telling off” occurred, but speaking to Parliament’s science and technology committee in July, Sir Patrick referred to advice given by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on 16 March for “additional social-distancing measures” to be implemented “as soon as possible”.
A full lockdown was not introduced until 23 March. It’s now thought the number of cases rose dramatically in the period just before that.
This is massive. Who overruled him? We need all the names.. that decision cost 1000s of lives. https://t.co/kZVhqkYG78— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2020
Related: Britain’s Brexit ‘negotiating tactic’ has backfired – Leo Varadkar
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.