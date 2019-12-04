Leading cultural figures including American linguist Noam Chomsky, actor Steve Coogan and poet Kate Tempest have signed a letter backing Jeremy Corbyn for prime minister.

Film directors Mike Leigh and Ken Loach, and the band Massive Attack were also among more than 40 signatories calling for a Labour victory in the General Election.

The letter, which appeared on the Guardian’s website, says Mr Corbyn’s leadership “offers a transformative plan that prioritises the needs of people and the planet over private profit and the vested interests of a few”.

It states: “We are alarmed by the global rise of far-right nationalism and the authoritarian turn taken by many governments following the global financial crash of 2008.

“We are shamed by extreme levels of inequality, neglect and environmental impoverishment resulting from decades of neoliberalism, in Britain and across the world.

“We are inspired by growing movements, from Chile to Lebanon and beyond, calling for dignity, accountability and economic justice.

“People are demanding a future that promises their children decent education, health, jobs and homes, and humane and sustainable solutions to the climate crisis.”

The letter, also signed by musician Roger Waters, the band Clean Bandit, actors Rob Delaney and Mark Rylance, and comedian Alexei Sayle, accuses Boris Johnson and the Conservatives of having “nothing to offer but the prospect of an ever-more unequal and divided society, and dog-whistle politics”.

“Between hope and despair, the choice before British voters on 12 December could not be more stark or more urgent,” it adds.

Other signatories include the author Naomi Klein, Top Boy star Ashley Walters and musician Brian Eno.

Noam Chomsky

Klein said: “The next government will hold power during fateful years on our planet’s climate clock.

“There is only one leader who possesses both a path to victory and a bold plan on the scale of the crisis. That leader is Jeremy Corbyn.”

