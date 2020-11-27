A BBC journalist has been subjected to a spate of homophobic and racist abuse after Laurence Fox sparked a social media pile-on.

Fox – the actor turned culture warrior – shared a screenshot of the reporter’s Twitter profile, adding: “So glad I’m not paying for this anymore.” He has since deleted the tweet.

Ben Hunte – the BBC’s LGBT correspondent – said on Thursday: “My family and I have been sent racist and homophobic abuse following the below screenshot of me being posted. I am fine – but I will let the police take over.”

My family and I have been sent racist and homophobic abuse following the below screenshot of me being posted. I am fine – but I will let the police take over. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Bw8GMfeMOH — Ben Hunte (@BenInLDN) November 26, 2020

“If you disagree with my job, or with the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines, or with wider LGBT-related decision I am not involved in, please do not contact my family with hate. Please use the BBC’s complaints process,” he added.

“I am doing my job to the best of my abilities. I am proud of being a journalist and so grateful to those who share their experiences with me.”

If you disagree with my job, or with the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines, or with wider LGBT-related decisions I am not involved in, please do not contact my family with hate. Please use the BBC’s complaints process. 2/3 — Ben Hunte (@BenInLDN) November 26, 2020

The BBC, in a tweet, added: “We won’t tolerate abuse and threats aimed at our journalists.

“They all stick to the BBC’s editorial standards – meaning they need to include a wide variety of viewpoints and voices in their reporting. This should never lead to personal abuse.”

We won’t tolerate abuse and threats aimed at our journalists. They all stick to the BBC’s editorial standards – meaning they need to include a wide variety of viewpoints and voices in their reporting. This should never lead to personal abuse. (1/2) — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) November 26, 2020

Fox addressed the controversy on Thursday evening, saying: “Saddened to hear you have had abuse. It’s horrible and I know exactly how you feel. My view is that the BBC is increasingly identitarian and divisive and should be defunded. I believe in people, not acronyms.”

“Loz,” he signed off the tweet.

Hey Ben, saddened to hear you have had abuse. It’s horrible and I know exactly how you feel. My view is that the @BBC is increasingly identitarian and divisive and should be defunded. I believe in people, not acronyms. Loz x #DefundTheBBC https://t.co/c3w4zQz4eI — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) November 26, 2020

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of a tweet posted earlier today relating to an allegation of abuse on social media.

“We have received an initial report and officers will be contacting the complainant to take further details.”

