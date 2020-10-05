Controversial actor Laurence Fox – who has established his own political party, dubbed “UKIP for culture” – went into meltdown on social media last night over Sainsbury’s support for Black History Month.

The Lewis star accused the supermarket of promoting racial segregation and discrimination in a bizarre tweet.

Dear @sainsburys



I won’t be shopping in your supermarket ever again whilst you promote racial segregation and discrimination.



I sincerely hope others join me. RT#BoycottSainsburys



Further reading here 👇https://t.co/drimdbOzRG https://t.co/I4DOdCuiPl — Laurence Fox 🇭🇰 (@LozzaFox) October 4, 2020

He then dubbed Stonewall boss Simon Blake and others “paedophiles” after receiving strong condemnation over the comments, seemingly retorting with the accusation every time somebody called him a racist.

As soon he as apologises for calling me a racist, then yeah. Otherwise it’s free range on misuse of language front. https://t.co/EfaL1k5I0g — Laurence Fox 🇭🇰 (@LozzaFox) October 4, 2020

Sainsbury’s gave its backing to Black History Month at the start of October, tweeting:

“We are proud to celebrate Black History Month together with our Black colleagues, customers and communities and we will not tolerate racism.

“We proudly represent and serve our diverse society and anyone who does not want to shop with an inclusive retailer is welcome to shop elsewhere.”

The response to Fox’s tweets suggest he is right to do just that.

One person wrote: “Sainsbury’s say they don’t want racists using their shop and racists doing exactly what they have asked by going elsewhere, bants”

While another said: “Will be making sure I pop there much more than I did before – will be a bigot free store by the state of the comments here.”

