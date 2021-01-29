Controversial lockdown skeptic Laurence Fox has provoked outrage amongst teachers after asking who he should be billing for educating his children in lockdown.
The actor, who has two school-age children, asked whether he should send his invoice to the school or the government for his teachers’ salary this month after schools remained shut.
Earlier this week Boris Johnson announced that England’s schools would stay closed until at least March 8th as the battle with coronavirus remained “perilous”.
Government figures showed a further 1,239 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to over 103,000.
The March reopening target is based on progress in vaccinating the most vulnerable groups in society by mid-February and then giving the jab time to take effect.
But Fox appeared to be aggrieved with the delay, tweeting that he should be paid for his services on top of his estimated net worth of around $4 million.
Quick question. Do I invoice the school for my teachers salary this month or the government?— Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) January 28, 2021
His tweet has enraged many people. We’ve picked out some of the responses below:
I tell you what Laurence. I’m a teacher, come and spend a day with me. I’ll show you what we actually do all day. Maybe you can then tweet about how hard teachers work rather than spread inaccurate info. I made the same offer to @JuliaHB1 without any response…🤔— EmmaB (@emma_barnstaple) January 28, 2021
We are all working hard. You don’t get a free pass. OPEN THE SCHOOLS https://t.co/AzBCSosKa4— Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) January 28, 2021
Sticking googly eyes on the microwave doesn’t make it your child, Laurence pic.twitter.com/BLq1M9j77g— joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 29, 2021
I’ve finished a whole day at school, working with children online and in class, and I am now marking homework, planning World Book Day, and checking work emails. My school is running 9am-3pm EVERY WEEK DAY and we are setting, marking and returning work. We are not on holiday.— Sam Pope (@Childtastic) January 28, 2021
