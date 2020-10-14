Laura Kuenssberg has been criticised for tweeting unnamed criticism of Sir Keir Starmer after he called for a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown in England.

The Labour leader heaped pressure on to the Prime Minister following revelations that he dismissed a recommendation for the measure from Government scientists three weeks ago.

In his most dramatic intervention to date, Sir Keir said a two to three-week national lockdown over half term was needed to improve test and trace and prevent a “sleepwalk into a long and bleak winter”.

But the BBC’s political editor was quick to pour scorn on the comments, tweeting a response from a “government source” who described the moves as “shamelessly opportunist”.

Senior govt source responds to Starmer –

‘Keir Starmer is a shameless opportunist playing political games in the middle of a global pandemic.

‘He says he wants a national lockdown but he’s refusing to vote for targeted restrictions in areas that need them most.’ — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 13, 2020

However shortly before Kuenssberg’s tweet, Tory Chairman Amanda Milling posted a tweet with the exact same wording, fuelling allegations of “client journalism”.

And then Labour failed to vote for any action….



Keir Starmer is a shameless opportunist playing political games in the middle of a global pandemic.



He says he wants a national lockdown but he’s refusing to vote for targeted restrictions in areas that need them most. https://t.co/GolDESOfsz — Amanda Milling (@amandamilling) October 13, 2020

Other reporters such as Beth Rigby were also quick to tow the party line, leading to much scepticism on social media.

Here’s some of the response so far:

Laura Kuenssberg tweeting attacks on Keir Starmer without naming her “government source” is bad but political accountability in the UK might be about to get even worse:



What if the new press Secretary isn’t seen as an extension of Johnson, but acts as a buffer to shield him? — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 13, 2020

2019



The Left: Kuenssberg is a client journalist for the Tory government.



Centrists: Boo! Hiss! How “Trumpian”! This is bullying. This proves you’re authoritarian dangers.



2020



Centrists: I’ve just noticed that Kuenssberg is a client journalist for the Tory government. — Andrew Bartlett (@AndrewBartletta) October 13, 2020

Why do the Tories pay Allegra Stratton to do PR for them, when Laura Kuenssberg happily does it for free? https://t.co/BBsc0ij76S — Another Angry Voice (@Angry_Voice) October 13, 2020

