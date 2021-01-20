The UK government has said a further 1,820 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 – the highest number of UK deaths reported on a single day since the outbreak began.
The “terrifying” figures come after as 1,610 fatalities were recorded yesterday, a figure which also surpassed any other previous daily total.
In all the number of people who have died from the virus now sits at 93,290 by the Government’s official count – though the real figure is likely to be significantly higher.
It is now a distinct possibility that the official total will exceed 100,000 soon – marking a grim milestone for a country besieged by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Covid death figures for the UK are terrifying. https://t.co/3aQkUpMnLE— Simon Hattenstone (@shattenstone) January 20, 2021
