The UK government has said a further 1,820 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 – the highest number of UK deaths reported on a single day since the outbreak began.

The “terrifying” figures come after as 1,610 fatalities were recorded yesterday, a figure which also surpassed any other previous daily total.

In all the number of people who have died from the virus now sits at 93,290 by the Government’s official count – though the real figure is likely to be significantly higher.

It is now a distinct possibility that the official total will exceed 100,000 soon – marking a grim milestone for a country besieged by the coronavirus pandemic.

