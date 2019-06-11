TRENDING:
Labour tables motion to prevent future Tory Prime Minister forcing through a ‘no deal’ Brexit

June 11, 2019

The Labour Party has tabled a motion that would prevent a future Tory Prime Minister from forcing through a ‘no deal’ Brexit on 31 October.

Up for debate in parliament tomorrow the cross-party motion would hand control of the parliamentary agenda to MPs on Tuesday 25th June.

If it passes MPs will have the chance to introduce measures, including legislation, that could help avoid a no deal Brexit.

The intervention has come after several contenders for the Tory leadership have vowed to force through Brexit, with some going as far as saying they will consider proroguing parliament.

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Sir Keir Starmer said MPs “cannot be bystanders” while the next prime minister “tries to crash the UK out of the European Union without a deal and without the consent of the British people”.

“That’s why we are taking this latest measure to end the uncertainty and protect communities across the country,” he said.

“My challenge to MPs who disagree either with a no deal Brexit or proroguing Parliament is to back this motion and act in the national interest.”

